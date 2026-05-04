Coffee Explorer

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ZUS Coffeeshop

ZUS Coffeeshop

on off the largest Coffeeshop chain in Asia. From the beginning, our dream was always to deliver specialty coffee as a daily necessity for ALL to enjoy.

4. May 2026
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CaffèCultureShow – 30 Sept & 1 Oct 2025

CaffèCultureShow – 30 Sept & 1 Oct 2025

If coffee roasting ist your business, this is for you! Across two days, 25+ industry leaders - from roasters and engineers to sensory experts and equipment ...

5. August 2025
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European Coffee Symposium and Coffee Hospitality Event 2025

European Coffee Symposium and Coffee Hospitality Event 2025

It is that time of the year again – on the 24th until the 26th of November 2025 the European Coffee Symposium and the Coffee Hospitality Expo take place in ...

15. July 2025
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Lavazza and Lamborghini combine expertise for new exclusive coffee blend

Lavazza and Lamborghini combine expertise for new exclusive coffee blend

In June 2024, the two iconic Italian brands Lavazza and Lamborghini announced their exclusive partnership. Working together, the premium coffee roaster ...

10. March 2025
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Wittenborg’s W100: Combining excellent coffee experience and sustainability

Wittenborg’s W100: Combining excellent coffee experience and sustainability

At the previous European Product Design Awards in 2024, Wittenborg’s W100 was awarded as the Top Design Winner in the Beverage and Food category. It’s ...

7. February 2025
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A new era for the coffee industry

A new era for the coffee industry

Using AI to optimize the coffee drinking experience This year at the CES in Las Vegas, the Cimbali Group paired up with Visup to transform how coffee ...

23. January 2025
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Sustainability in the Coffee Sector

Sustainability in the Coffee Sector

  Closing the living income gap The living income is the amount of money needed to have a decent living standard. An income is supposed to provide not only ...

11. January 2025
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The TOUCH 03

The TOUCH 03

Brew bar of the future. TONE’s powerful Touch 03 single serve brewer unleashes the full potential of coffee and tea at the touch of a button. The ...

27. December 2024
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Brazil – Farmers sold 85% of 2017/18 crop

Brazil – Farmers sold 85% of 2017/18 crop

coffee bean agra news

2. September 2024
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“Coffee in Space” – ISSpresso successfully completes the mission

“Coffee in Space” – ISSpresso successfully completes the mission

Lavazza brings the "Coffee in Space" @the International Space Station (ISS) - featuring ISSpresso the innovative capsule-based espresso machine installed into ...

8. January 2024
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International – ED&F Man chief executive leaves after “very challenging year”

International – ED&F Man chief executive leaves after “very challenging year”

The chief executive of ED&F Man, Phil leaves Read more Link to article

7. September 2024
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Ethiopia – Coffee value chain reform continues with establishment of coffee research institute

Ethiopia – Coffee value chain reform continues with establishment of coffee research institute

Following an order from the Office of the

7. September 2024
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bonaverde

bonaverde

from crop to cup in one machine

4. September 2024
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Grand Cru Batch No. 1

Grand Cru Batch No. 1

a new concept in Cold Brewing Coffee

4. September 2024
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Cold Drip King

Cold Drip King

A new Cold Drip Coffee Maker designed by Australians

6. January 2016
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Costa opens coffee shop in Belfast

Costa opens coffee shop in Belfast

so Coffee by Costa is moving into the heart of Belfast

5. January 2016
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VA388 – Black Eagle

VA388 – Black Eagle

 GRAVITECH goes to Constanta and THE EAGLE will land in Paris soon

26. May 2015
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Califia Farms presents

Califia Farms presents

Cold Brew Coffee

5. May 2022
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New England Coffee Launches

New England Coffee Launches

Limited-Time-Only Spring Awakening Blend - An Exotic, Lively Light Roast Perfect For Ushering In Warmer Spring Weather

20. January 2024
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The CAFFÈ CULTURE report

The CAFFÈ CULTURE report

on the 10th anniversary of the leading exhibition within the Coffee scene in the UK.

1. October 2024
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The CAFFÈ CULTURE SHOW presents

The CAFFÈ CULTURE SHOW presents

more then hundred suppliers to the UK cafe industry.

5. May 2022
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Coffee Explorer – Terms and condition

Coffee Explorer – Terms and condition

Terms and condition

8. November 2024
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Chameleon Cold-Brew®

Chameleon Cold-Brew®

Lands New Distribution, Expands Nationally, 2015 Year of Explosive Growth for Consciously Crafted Coffee Company

25. November 2024
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Coffee-Explorer´s

Coffee-Explorer´s

Headoffice: IMD International Marketing and Development GmbH Viktor Kaplan Gasse 5 8045 Graz Austria Company Registration: FN 293422d VAT: ATU63434956 ...

8. March 2024
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Coffee-Explorer is a registered trademark and may only be used in authority of its owners. All images and articles are selected and written by editors of the Coffee Explorer team. All rights belong to IMD International Marketing and Development GmbH, based in Austria.

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